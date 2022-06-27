Glasgow weather: Showers expected this week, according to Met Office

Heavy showers have been forecasted for the region - but temperatures are set to remain in double figures, according to the Met Office.

On Tuesday, we can expect light showers in all areas. However, temperatures look to sit in double figures at 12 degrees celsius.

Moving towards the middle of the week, on Wednesday the showers look to continue for in all areas. Temperatures are set to rise, reaching to a high of 16 degrees.

There will be a lot of rain in Glasgow.