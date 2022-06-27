Glasgow weather: Showers expected this week, according to Met Office

On Tuesday, we can expect light showers in all areas. However, temperatures look to sit in double figures at 12 degrees celsius.
Moving towards the middle of the week, on Wednesday the showers look to continue for in all areas. Temperatures are set to rise, reaching to a high of 16 degrees.
As we look at the 5 day forecast, the showers look to continue until the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend on Saturday. However, temperatures still look to remain in double digits, reaching to a high of 15 degrees.