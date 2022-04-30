Glasgow weather: Showers to be expected this weekend

Here is your daily weather update plus a five day forecast

On Saturday, we can expect a wet day as there looks to be light showers in the entire region. However, temperatures remaining in double figures in most areas with Milngavie at 9 degrees celcius.

On Sunday, the rain looks to change to cloudy and dull skies in all areas, however, temperatures in all areas sit in double figures and rise between 14 to 15 degrees in the region.