Glasgow weather: Showers to be expected this weekend

On Saturday, we can expect a wet day as there looks to be light showers in the entire region. However, temperatures remaining in double figures in most areas with Milngavie at 9 degrees celcius.
On Sunday, the rain looks to change to cloudy and dull skies in all areas, however, temperatures in all areas sit in double figures and rise between 14 to 15 degrees in the region.
As we look ahead of next week, the clouds look to continue into Monday but the rain can be expected back for us on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures still looking to sit in double digits.