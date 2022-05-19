Glasgow weather: Showers to be expected this weekend, according to Met Office

On Friday, we can expect dull skies in the region with slight chances of rain. However, in Cumbernauld, it looks to stay dry.
Temperatures look set to sit in double figures between 14 to 15 degrees.
Moving on to the weekend on Saturday, clouds are to follow in most areas, however, Cumbernauld and Motherwell can look to expect patchy showers. Temperatures still look to sit in double figures between 12 to 14 degrees.
As we look at Sunday, and ahead of next week, we can expect light rain with temperatures still looking to remain in double digits between 13 to 15 degrees.