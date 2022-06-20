On Tuesday, we can expect patchy rain in the region. However, temperatures are set to remain in double figures in all areas.
Cumbernauld, looks to reach to a high of 19 degrees, with other areas between 16 to 18 degrees.
Moving on to Wednesday, the region can expect cloudy, dull skies but no rain in sight. Temperatures look to remain in double digits for us, sitting between 16 to 19 degrees.
Most Popular
As we look throughout the week on Thursday, we can expect sunny spells for us. However, towards the end of the week we can expect those clouds and showers to come back.