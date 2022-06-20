Glasgow weather: Temperatures reach to a high of 19°c during the week, according to Met Office

Despite light showers and dull skies, temperatures are set to remain in double figures throughout the week, according to the Met Office.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:05 pm

On Tuesday, we can expect patchy rain in the region. However, temperatures are set to remain in double figures in all areas.

Cumbernauld, looks to reach to a high of 19 degrees, with other areas between 16 to 18 degrees.

Moving on to Wednesday, the region can expect cloudy, dull skies but no rain in sight. Temperatures look to remain in double digits for us, sitting between 16 to 19 degrees.

It’ll be warm this week in Glasgow.

As we look throughout the week on Thursday, we can expect sunny spells for us. However, towards the end of the week we can expect those clouds and showers to come back.

