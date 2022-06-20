Despite light showers and dull skies, temperatures are set to remain in double figures throughout the week, according to the Met Office.

On Tuesday, we can expect patchy rain in the region. However, temperatures are set to remain in double figures in all areas.

Cumbernauld, looks to reach to a high of 19 degrees, with other areas between 16 to 18 degrees.

Moving on to Wednesday, the region can expect cloudy, dull skies but no rain in sight. Temperatures look to remain in double digits for us, sitting between 16 to 19 degrees.

It’ll be warm this week in Glasgow.