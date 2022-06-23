Glasgow weather: Temperatures to drop to 12°c next week, according to Met office

On Friday, we can expect cloudy skies in the region with chances of rain in Glasgow, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch. However, temperatures look to sit between 20 to 22 degrees celsius.
Moving on to the weekend, on Saturday looks to be a bit of a wet day as we can expect showers in most of the region. Cumbernauld and Motherwell can expect cloudy, dull skies.
Temperatures do dip in all areas, sitting between 16 to 18 degrees.
Most Popular
As we look ahead to next week, those showers can be expected to follow with temperatures still in double digits but sitting as low as 12 degrees on Tuesday.