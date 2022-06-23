Glasgow weather: Temperatures to drop to 12°c next week, according to Met office

Cloudy, dull skies and light showers are to be expected in and around Glasgow next week.

On Friday, we can expect cloudy skies in the region with chances of rain in Glasgow, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch. However, temperatures look to sit between 20 to 22 degrees celsius.

Moving on to the weekend, on Saturday looks to be a bit of a wet day as we can expect showers in most of the region. Cumbernauld and Motherwell can expect cloudy, dull skies.

Temperatures do dip in all areas, sitting between 16 to 18 degrees.

It’ll be colder in Glasgow next week.