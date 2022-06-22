Light showers and clouds are expected in the region, with temperatures still sitting in double figures.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, we can expect overcast conditions in most of the region, with Motherwell looking to get some rain and temperatures reaching to a high of 21 degrees. Other areas look to sit between 19 to 20 degrees.

As we move towards the end of the week, Friday is set to be a wet day and we can expect light showers in the region.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures should remain in double figures but dip as low as 15 degrees in Milngavie. However, in other areas temperatures look to sit between 16 to 18 degrees.

It should be cloudy this weekend.