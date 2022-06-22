On Thursday, we can expect overcast conditions in most of the region, with Motherwell looking to get some rain and temperatures reaching to a high of 21 degrees. Other areas look to sit between 19 to 20 degrees.
As we move towards the end of the week, Friday is set to be a wet day and we can expect light showers in the region.
Temperatures should remain in double figures but dip as low as 15 degrees in Milngavie. However, in other areas temperatures look to sit between 16 to 18 degrees.
Looking towards the weekend, on Saturday those clouds look to come back for us with some rain to be expected on Sunday, and Monday with temperatures still looking to remain in double digits.