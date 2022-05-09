Glasgow weather: Temperatures to hit 19 degrees one day this week, says Met Office

Temperatures in Glasgow will reach a high of 19 degrees this week, according to the Met Office.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 9th May 2022, 8:02 am

The latest forecast from the Met Office shows a week of mixed weather, with some bright spells and some dark clouds and rain.

The worst of the bad weather will be today (Monday), with a 95% chance of rain for most of the period between 11am and 6pm.

Will it might brighten up after then, the rain is likely to continue.

Those showers could continue until Friday, before things improve at the weekend.

It’s going to be a brighter week in Glasgow.

It is expected to be clear over the weekend, with the temperature hitting 19 degrees on Sunday.

