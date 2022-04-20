Glasgow weather: Temperatures to remain in double figures until next week

Temperatures in Glasgow are set to stay in double figures until next week, according to the Met Office.

On Thursday, we can expect sunny spells across the entire region with slight chances of rain in most areas, however, nothing too bad. Temperatures sit in double figures between 13 to 14 degrees celsius.

Moving on to the end of our week, on Friday the sunshine looks to continue over in Cumbernauld and Motherwell, however, we can expect cloudy skies in the region and temperatures remaining in double figures between 13 to 15 degrees.