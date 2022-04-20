Glasgow weather: Temperatures to remain in double figures until next week

On Thursday, we can expect sunny spells across the entire region with slight chances of rain in most areas, however, nothing too bad. Temperatures sit in double figures between 13 to 14 degrees celsius.
Moving on to the end of our week, on Friday the sunshine looks to continue over in Cumbernauld and Motherwell, however, we can expect cloudy skies in the region and temperatures remaining in double figures between 13 to 15 degrees.
As we look ahead to the weekend, a wet one by the looks of it - we can expect showers, which look to roll over into the next week on Monday as well, so do remember your brollys if you are heading out.