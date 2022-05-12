Glasgow weather: Temperatures to sit in double digits until next week

Temperatures in Glasgow are to remain in double figures, reaching to a high of 16°c.

On Friday, the entire region can expect light showers - but the bad weather won’t last for long.

Temperatures will sit in double figures between 12 to 14 degrees celsius.

Moving on to the weekend on Saturday, the rain looks to end but turns into dull, cloudy skies in most areas. However, Cumbernauld and Motherwell can expect the rain to continue. Temperatures reach to a high of 16 degrees.