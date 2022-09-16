Glasgow weather this weekend: Met Office forecast for next few days

Here’s the Glasgow weather forecast for the weekend.

It’s been cool this week, with temperatures slowly dropping below the 20 degrees mark.

That will continue this weekend, with the temperature dropping to 14 degrees on Saturday and 16 degrees on Sunday.

There will be bright spells on Saturday morning, before cloud cover hovers over in the afternoon, while it will be cloudy most of Sunday.

Glasgow will be bright this weekend.

While you might need to wear something a little warmer when you head out, the good news is that there is no chance of rain - at least on Saturday.

There is a slight chance of a downpour around 4pm on Sunday, but it shouldn’t last beyond 9pm.