Glasgow weather update Monday 28 February plus five-day forecast

Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Monday, 28th February 2022, 4:37 pm

On Tuesday, we can expect sunny spells across the entire region - thankfully with no chances of rain which is a good start to meteorological spring. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 9 degrees.

Moving on to Wednesday now, and there are chances of light showers in all areas, and lower temperatures. So remember to wear your warm jackets and take your brolly if you are heading out. Temperatures to sit between 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday and Friday, we can expect light showers and as we look ahead of the weekend, Saturday looks like we will have cloudy skies with no chance of rain. Temperatures to sit at 5 to 7 degrees.

