Ange Postecoglou’s side exited Europe with a whimper in Norway after suffering a 5-1 aggregate defeat

Celtic were frozen out of the Europa Conference League after falling to a 2-0 defeat against Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou clearly had one eye on Sunday’s Premiership encounter with Hibernian as he opted to rest the likes of skipper Callum McGregor, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liel Abada and Jota.

However, the decision backfired as Celtic were outclassed by the Norwegian champions in sub-zero temperatures.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is left dejected as Bodo/Glimt players celebrate their first leg win at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It was important for Celtic to begin the match on the front-foot as they attempted over turn a two-goal deficit, but they got off to the worst possible start in Norway.

Following a dominant start, Ola Solbakken broke the deadlock after just nine minutes to all but extinguish the Glasgow giants hopes of progressing to the last 16.

Celtic looked vulnerable at the back throughout the 90 minutes and Hugo Vetlesen converted a second goal just before the hour mark to compound a miserable night for the Premiership leaders.

GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’s side performed:

JOE HART - 8

Kept the scoreline down with a series of important saves. Had it not been for the former England international, it could easily have turned messy for Celtic

ANTHONY RALSTON - 6

Endured a tough evening against Bodo’s lively wide men. Managed to get into some decent attacking areas by delivery wasn’t great

STEPHEN WELSH - 6

Struggled to contain Bodo’s high press from the outset in a shaky first-half display but improved after the break

CARL STARFELT - 6

Not his best night in a Hoops shirt but fairly comfortable on the ball. However, like his team mates, could do little to stem the tide of Bodo/Glimt attacks.

LIAM SCALES - 4

Liam Scales suffered for Celtic against Bodo/Glimt.

Favoured over Greg Taylor at left-back but was given a torrid time by Solbakken. Bodo targeted the Irishman down his flank all evening. A tough night that he will learn from

NIR BITTON - 5

Sporting the captain’s armband as he looked to add extra protection to the Hoops backline but found himself outnumbered. Gave away possession on too many occasions

MATT O’RILEY - 4

Disappointing. Struggled to make any sort of impact. Switched sides midway through the first-half but again failed to impose himself on the match. Hooked at the interval.

TOM ROGIC - 4

Struggled at times during the first leg at Parkhead and this was a similar story. Had plenty of the ball but Bodo were quick to close him down at every opportunity. Replaced at the interval

JAMES FORREST - 4

Looked to provide a create outlet but was quiet during the first-half and didn’t have much joy after the break

DAIZEN MAEDA - 6

Worked hard and looked lively but too often caught in an offside position. Did his defensive duties well but should have got on the scoresheet in the second half

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 5

Left isolated for the majority of the contest. looked to feed of any scraps due to a lack of service. Subbed

SUBS

LIEL ABADA - 6

Brought on for O’Riley at half-time as part of a double change and injected some more energy into the team. Had a few efforts on target

CALLUM McGREGOR - 6

Replaced Rogic at the break and added much-needed solidity to the midfield

JAMES McCARTHY - 3

Could do little to effect the scoreline