Glasgow weather update Thursday 24 February plus five-day forecast: Storm Gladys and yellow weather warning

By Mahnoor Sohail
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 7:21 pm

On Friday, we can expect an overcast day in most of the region with Motherwell showing mist. However, slight chances of rain in the region as well. Temperatures to sit between 5 to 6 degrees.

Moving towards the weekend, its looking quite wet. On Saturday, we can can expect rain in all of the areas. So do remember your warm jackets and umbrellas if you are heading out. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 8 degrees.

And now for the 5 day forecast, on Sunday the patchy rain continues and as we look ahead of next week - on Monday, there is sleet. On Tuesday, we can thankfully look forward to some sunshine. Temperatures to sit between 5 to 7 degrees Celsius.

