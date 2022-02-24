Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast

On Friday, we can expect an overcast day in most of the region with Motherwell showing mist. However, slight chances of rain in the region as well. Temperatures to sit between 5 to 6 degrees.

Moving towards the weekend, its looking quite wet. On Saturday, we can can expect rain in all of the areas. So do remember your warm jackets and umbrellas if you are heading out. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 8 degrees.