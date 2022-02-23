On Thursday, we can expect blizzards in most of the region, however, Cumbernauld is showing snow and thunder so do be careful if you are heading out. Temperatures to sit between 2 to 3 degrees.
Moving on to Friday, we can expect to have some cloudy skies across the areas. The weather is still looking wet as we can expect slight showers. Temperatures slightly rise between 5 to 6 degrees Celsius.
And now for the five day forecast. As we look ahead of the weekend, we can expect overcast weather on Saturday and Sunday we are there will be some showers. These showers look to continue into Monday. Temperatures to sit between 2 to 8 degrees.