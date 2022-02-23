Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast.

On Thursday, we can expect blizzards in most of the region, however, Cumbernauld is showing snow and thunder so do be careful if you are heading out. Temperatures to sit between 2 to 3 degrees.

Moving on to Friday, we can expect to have some cloudy skies across the areas. The weather is still looking wet as we can expect slight showers. Temperatures slightly rise between 5 to 6 degrees Celsius.