Glasgow weather: Warm temperatures and rain this weekend, according to Met Office

On Friday, we can expect a wet day as the entire region faces showers. Temperatures in Cumbernauld are set to reach a high of 18 degrees, with other areas sitting between 15 and 17 degrees.
Moving on the weekend, on Saturday those showers look to continue over.
Temperatures do look to dip slightly in the region, but still sit in double digits between 14 to 16 degrees.
As we look towards Sunday, and the beginning of next week, clouds can be expected with no chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures look to rise to a high of 17 degrees.