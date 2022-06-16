Glasgow weather: Warm temperatures and rain this weekend, according to Met Office

Double digit temperatures can be expected this weekend, reaching to a high of 17°c, according to the Met Office.

On Friday, we can expect a wet day as the entire region faces showers. Temperatures in Cumbernauld are set to reach a high of 18 degrees, with other areas sitting between 15 and 17 degrees.

Moving on the weekend, on Saturday those showers look to continue over.

Temperatures do look to dip slightly in the region, but still sit in double digits between 14 to 16 degrees.

It’s going to be a brighter week in Glasgow.