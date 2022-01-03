Glasgow weather: When are temperatures set to plummet and drop below freezing?

The Met Office is predicting that temperatures will plummet this week, going below the 0°C mark.
It comes after a spell of good weather for the UK. Temperatures on New Year’s Eve were higher in Glasgow than Rome, Athens and Madrid.
But the warm spell does not look like it will be lasting.
Temperatures will drop to 1°C tonight, and reach a high of 3°C on Tuesday.
It will be the same on Wednesday afternoon. However, as afternoon turns into evening, temperatures will drop even further.
The Met Office says it will be 0°C at 6pm and -1°C at 9pm.
Thankfully, it is expected to warm up heading into the weekend. We could get temperatures as high as 8°C on Saturday.