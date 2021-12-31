New Year’s Eve in Glasgow in 2021 is set to be warmer than Barcelona, Rome and Athens.

Anyone welcoming in 2022 in Glasgow on Friday evening will be forgiven for thinking they are in a city more used to sunnier climes at this time of year.

As clocks all over Glasgow, the temperature outside is set to be a balmy 11°C.

The average high in Glasgow at this time of year is approximately six degrees centigrade while the average low tends to be in and around three degrees centigrade.

The temperature in Barcelona, Rome and Athens at midnight on Friday December 31, 2021 are set to be 10°C, seven degrees centigrade and nine degrees centigrade respectively.

The warm start to the new year will be short lived however.

It will remain relatively mild for the duration of the weekend however temperatures will begin to feel colder again from Monday.

The weather will be at its coldest on Tuesday morning when the feels-like temperature will drop to as low as -3°C, according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile, weather experts at online weather service, WXCharts, is predicting snowfall for Glasgow on Thursday January 6 and Friday January 7.

The snow, according to WXCharts, is to start falling on Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

It remains unclear at this stage how pronounced the snow fall could be.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Friday December 31 to Tuesday January 4

Thursday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, heavy at first but becoming light and patchy. Kintyre, Ayrshire Lanarkshire and the Glasgow area becoming drier in the afternoon. Mild. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight:

It will be cloudy with patchy rain. This mainly light but a few heavier bursts likely overnight, when southerly owinds will strengthen. A mild night. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday:

A cloudy start with some rain then brightening up with some good sunny spells in the afternoon. A very mild day but fresh southerly winds. Some evening showers. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: