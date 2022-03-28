A change of weather, as Tuesday looks to be overcast in the entire region with a chance of rain. However, temperatures are still set to remain in double figures between 10 to 11 degrees.
Moving on to Wednesday, and it’s not looking great as we can expect there to be heavy snow in most of the region.
Cumbernauld still continuing to show an overcast of clouds as well. Temperatures look to drop down, as we can expect it to sit between 3 to 4 degrees.
On Thursday and Friday, the clouds look to continue, while on the weekend, Saturday is looking wet. Temperatures to sit between 3 to 10 degrees.