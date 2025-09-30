Some areas of the west coast of Scotland could see as much as 250mm of rain as a yellow weather warning is issued.

Western Scotland is set to be battered by persistent rain, with as much as 250mm falling in some areas. Fortunately for Glaswegians, the city looks set to avoid the worst of the weather with the worst of the rain set to fall over the hills and mountains.

A number of areas including Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Argyll and Bute, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire have been issued with yellow weather warnings for this week. It is expected that they will last from 5pm on Wednesday through until 6am on Friday.

The Met Office has warned that some areas may experience flooding and there could be disruption to transport. The public are urged to avoid delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

Greenock is one of the areas that comes under the yellow weather warning. | James / Adobe Stock

The Met Office said: “Rain is expected to be persistent across western Scotland lasting from Tuesday through to Thursday night allowing large rainfall totals to build up. The heaviest rain will be over hills and mountains although with pulses of heavier rain extending more widely at times, during Thursday in particular.

“From late Wednesday through to early Friday, 50-75 mm of rain is expected to build up widely with 100-150 mm over west facing mountains. From Tuesday through to early Friday, as much as 200-250 mm of rain is likely to build up over a few mountains.

“Later on Thursday and during Thursday night, rain will likely be accompanied by a spell of strong winds before rain eases across these areas for a time. However, there is the potential for another spell of wet and windy weather to soon follow on Friday.”

The Met Office has urged people to ensure that they stay up to date with changing weather warnings - with the forecast having the potential to change over the course of the week.