Will Glasgow be a winter wonderland?

Meteorologist Jim Dale has revealed that Glasgow has a 40% chance of experiencing a white winter this year, as predictions show we could see snow as early as November.

Jim Dale, founder of British Weather Services, also predicts that there is a 30% chance that it will snow on Chirtsmas Day in Glasgow, and that some parts of the nation are considerably more likely to experience a snowy Christmas than others, with the Highlands and Grampian regions of Scotland expected to see the most snow generally this year.

We could see snow this winter.

Whilst Highland destinations Skye, Inverness and Glencoe are amongst the most likely to see snow this winter, Cornwall is the least likely, averaging just 7.4 days of snow each year.

The commentary, provided as part of the Wettest Regions Study, also found that the nation is more likely to see unpredictable weather this winter as a result of the record-breaking temperatures experienced in June and July - with temperatures soaring over 40°C back in July.

When asked when else we can expect to see snow, Jim Dale said: “As the angle of the Earth tilts away from the Sun it often bodes well for a concerted drop in temperatures, particularly if we experience majority winds from the northerly quarter. That’s important for the Christmas period because unless we end up in a 2009-10 deep winter scenario most snow events tend to come in the form of stop/start showers, with northern parts of the U.K. almost always most at risk.”

Advertisement

However, the soaring temperatures experienced this summer could mean a wet winter is firmly on the cards, with Jim Dale saying: “In the U.K. every month this year to date has been warmer than the long-term seasonal average, which in itself is unprecedented.”