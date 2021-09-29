Snow set for parts of Scotland as Glasgow temperatures set to plummet by 10°C

As temperatures looks set to drop by approximately 10°C in Glasgow over the coming days, weather experts are also predicting snow for other parts of Scotland.

The snow has been forecast by online weather provider, WXCharts, who say it is likely places near Fort William could see one or two centimetres of snow at around 6.00pm on Saturday evening.

Read More Kirkintilloch: Woman thwarts thief trying to break into cars in her street

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although unlikely to see any snowfall this weekend Glaswegians will be forgiven for thinking the annual big freeze has arrived much earlier this year.

Weather experts at AccuWeather say the feels like temperature in Glasgow on Thursday will be approximately 13°C however this will change significantly over the following 48 hours when the temperature will feel closer to a cold 4°C on Saturday.

Glasgow weather for this evening and tonight:

Dry and clear at first. Cloudy skies, outbreaks of rain and strong southerly winds reaching west Argyll early tonight will extend eastwards overnight.

The rain will become heavy later.

Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Thursday:

A cloudy wet start but the rain soon clearing eastwards.

Brighter weather with scattered showers following in from west with showers turning heavy at times.

Fresh southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

An unsettled few days with areas of low pressure passing close by.

There will be showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy.

Windy at times too.