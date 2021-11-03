Temperatures in Glasgow are set to plummet to below zero on Wednesday evening and on into Thursday morning.

The Met Office has updated its weather forecast for the Glasgow area in the last 24 hours warning that it could feel as cold -1°C.

Today:

Many places will have a dry day with some spells of sunshine. Cloudier at times across Argyll with the chance of the odd shower. Freshening northerly wind across the Hebrides later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight:

A largely dry night with clear periods. Cloudier and breezy along the Argyll coast with the odd shower. A cold night with some patchy frost. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Thursday:

Much of the day will be dry with some good spells of sunshine, feeling rather cold. A little rain developing across northern Argyll later. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Cloudy on Friday with a little patchy rain, mainly in the northwest. Mild and cloudy with rain on Saturday, drier later. Dry with some brightness on Sunday.

Sunday November 7 - Tuesday November 16

Blustery showers are likely in the far north and northeast at the start of the period, but these quickly clearing. Otherwise, plenty of fine, dry weather with long spells of sunshine.

Rain and thicker cloud will then steadily encroach from the west and northwest. Through the week beginning the 8th, areas of low pressure lying to the north or northwest of the UK will bring unsettled conditions predominantly affecting the north and west, with some heavy rain and strong winds followed by cooler, more showery interludes.

The driest and brightest weather is likely to be in the southeast where rain bands will often be weak. Temperatures generally around average thorough this period, although brief cold spells possible. (Source: The Met Office)

Jim Dale, of British Weather Services, told The Express that Scotland could see snowfall in the coming weeks.

“This will be the coldest week of the Autumn to date, with air and ground frosts for many inland areas even as soon as tomorrow.

“Precipitation wise, nothing really of concern going forward; no significant snow events at all, though in a week’s time the Scottish mountains may well see a dusting or two.“