A weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Glasgow has been extended by six hours.

The Met Office issued the yellow status warning earlier this week.

The weather alert was valid from midnight on Friday through to 10.00am on Friday morning but the Met Office has updated its validity to 8.00pm on Thursday through to 12.00pm on Friday.

The Met Office also updated the warning with information on the possibility of a rare weather phenomenon popularly referred to as “thundersnow”.

“Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.

“Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west during Thursday evening and overnight are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 100-200m (mainly 2-5 cm, but locally 5-10 cm above 200 m and as much as 15 cm over the highest ground where showers are most frequent).

“Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough,” the warning ended.

What is thundersnow?

When thunderstorms form in wintry conditions they can sometimes give rise to heavy downpours of snow which are often called 'thundersnow', according to the Met Office.

Thundersnow is unusual only because it can only occur in a few months of the year.

What does thundersnow look like?

When thundersnow occurs at night the lightning appears brighter - this is because the light reflects off the snowflakes.

Interestingly, the snow contained within the thunderstorm acts to dampen the sound of the thunder. While the thunder from a typical thunderstorm might be heard many miles away, the thunder during a thundersnow event will only be heard if you are within two to three miles of the lightning.

What to expect:

- Travel delays on roads with a small chance of some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

- Probably icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Strathclyde weather forecast:

Thursday January 6 to Monday January 10:

Today:

A cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, falling as snow on high ground. Some drier weather developing this afternoon before frequent showers follow this evening, turning increasingly wintry. Fresh or strong south then southwest winds. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight:

Frequent showers falling as snow on high ground. There will even snow to lower levels away from west coast as heavier showers pass by. Cold with fresh westerly winds. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Friday:

Sunny intervals and further wintry showers. Still some heavier showers in the morning then the showers dying away later in the afternoon. A cold day with fresh westerly winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: