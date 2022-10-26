Halloween is just around the corner, but will the weather bring a trick or treat? Here’s the met office breakdown.

Halloween is finally here, marking the end of the spooky season, with many looking forward to celebrating in true Halloween fashion with their scariest costumes and taking to the streets of Glasgow over the weekend.

Trick or treating is one of the best traditions about Halloween, getting dressed up in your scariest costume and knocking on your neighbours’ doors for some delicious treats or tricks. However, autumn is well underway bringing with it the darker nights and more miserable weather conditions.

Many of the time honoured traditions involve the outdoors which can often be difficult at this time of year. Fear not though, we have you covered with a full breakdown of what the Met Office is predicting for weather conditions.

So, what is the weather supposed to be like for the spookiest weekend of the year? Here’s everything you need to know.

Met Office weather forecast for Glasgow

Thursday

The Central Belt is forecast for some dry conditions with the occasional bright spell. However, for the most part it will still be a cloudy day with the occasional showers spread from southern areas. Showers may turn heavy at times. Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 17C.

Outlook Friday to Monday

For this period, conditions will be occasionally unsettled with some wild southerly winds. It will be mainly cloudy for most of the day with showers and some longer periods of rain. There will be some dier and brighter interludes in-between.