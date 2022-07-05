TRNSMT 2022: Weather forecast for music festival, according to the Met Office

We are just days away from TRNSMT 2022 taking over Glasgow Green.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini will be headling the music festival, which kicks off on Friday.

Thousands of music fans will be descending on Glasgow Green to enjoy three days of live music, with big names including Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers + Chic, Foals, and Wolf Alice also on the line-up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the music will not disappoint - one element beyond the control of the festival organisers is the weather.

TRNSMT 2022 is just days away.

Beautiful, clear skies and warm temperatures could provide the perfect backdrop to the festival; torrential downpours could put a bit of a downer on the event.

But, good news for fans, it looks like the weather will be more towards the former than the latter, according to the Met Office.

Friday should have overcast conditions, with temperatures reaching 18 degrees. There is a 20 per cent chance of rain around 1pm.

Saturday is much the same, with cloudy skies and temperatures of 19 degrees predicted. There is a 10 per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

And Sunday should see similar conditions. Expect grey skies, 18 degree temperatures, and little chance of rain.