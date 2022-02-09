The Met Office has issued two yellow status weather warnings for parts of Scotland, including Glasgow.

Glasgow is set for some torrid and bitterly cold weather within the next 48 hours.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather alert one

The Met Office issued the first of two weather warnings on Wednesday morning affecting Glasgow.

The first weather alert is for snow and is valid from 4.00pm on Wednesday through to 11.00am on Thursday.

“Showers will fall as snow to quite low levels on Wednesday evening and night.

“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible above 200 metres elevation, with perhaps around 10 cm on some of the highest routes above 400 metres.

“At lower levels some slight slushy falls are possible, as well as a risk of icy surfaces, before the snow becomes more confined to high ground during Thursday morning,” reads the official Met Office website.

What to expect:

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected, leading to longer journey times by car as well as by bus and train services.

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Members of the public make their way through the snow in Glasgow this time last year. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Weather alert two

The second weather warning to be issued by the Met Office affecting Glasgow on Wednesday morning was an alert for wind.

This warning is valid from 3:00am and 12:00pm on Thursday.

“A brief period of severe gale force westerly winds will develop across the Western Isles during the early hours of Thursday morning bringing gusts up to 70-75 mph, the Uists most likely to see the strongest winds.

“Then a brief period of strong to gale west to southwesterly winds will transfer quickly eastwards across the rest of the warning area on Thursday morning, gusts typically around 50 mph, but perhaps approaching 60 mph in a few locations.

“Whilst such wind speeds are not unusual for the time of year, recently weakened trees and structures may mean a greater likelihood of localised damage or disruption,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.

Members of the public make their way through the snow in Glasgow in February 2021. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Strathclyde weather forecast

Wednesday February 9 - Sunday February 13

Headline:

Cold and windy with increasingly wintry showers.

Today:

Sunny intervals and blustery showers. The showers will be heavy at times and falling as snow on high ground, with some accumulations on the hills. Feeling cold in the strong southwest wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight:

Clear intervals and occasional sleet or snow showers, giving some moderate accumulations over higher ground. Westerly winds strengthening to gale force later in night, though showers mainly turning to rain. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Thursday:

A very windy start with gales and frequent showers. Winds and showers easing later in morning, then sunnier afternoon for most, still some showers in west. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday mainly dry and bright with sunny intervals and a few showers. An unsettled weekend with spells of rain, some heavy, and some brighter showery interludes, milder.