The gas and electricity bills Glasgow MPs have put on expenses

Energy bills have soared over the last year - and it will get worse in 2022.

Ofgem announced last week a 54 per cent hike to energy price cap from April 2022 - the latest bad news in this cost of living crisis.

Wholesale gas prices have soared throughout 2021, leading to more than 20 domestic suppliers biting the dust. Increased costs have filtered through to consumers with a significant rise to the energy price cap in October 2021 and another set for April.

How much does my MP spend on electricity and gas?

Non-London MPs can claim for rental accommodation and associated costs in either London or their constituency (but not both).

MPs can also get the electricity and gas in their second (rented) homes paid for by the taxpayer.

Here is how much Glasgow MPs have put in expenses for gas and electricity.

Glasgow Central - Alison Thewliss - claimed £3395 for office costs

Glasgow East - David Linden - claimed £520 for accommodation costs and £740 for office costs

Glasgow North - Patrick Grady - claimed £350 for accommodation costs and £371 for office costs

Glasgow North West - Carol Monaghan - claimed £2125 for office costs

Glasgow South - Stewart McDonald - claimed £401 for office costs

Glasgow South West - Chris Stephens - claimed £85 for accommodation costs and £461 for office costs