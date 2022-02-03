Temperatures set to hit below zero on Thursday evening as Met Office issues yellow status weather warning for ice.

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for Glasgow.

The warning was issued on Thursday and is valid from midnight tonight to 11.00am on Friday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Northwesterly winds bringing cold, showery conditions, leading to icy patches overnight and into Friday morning,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.

“This is most likely on untreated surfaces, but in some places grit or salt may be washed off by heavy showers.

“Showers will be wintry at times even to low levels, with a few cm of snow possible on some of the the highest routes, and smaller amounts down to around 100-150 metres elevation,” the Met Office added.

What to expect:

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Snow covers the rooftops of properties in Queen's Park on the Southside of Glasgow on January 7, 2022. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, weather experts at online weather forecasting service, WXCharts, think the first of the snowfall could arrive at approximately 6.00am on Friday.

Heavier and more sustained snowfall is forecast for Sunday and is expected to last for several hours.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Thursday February 3 - Monday February 7

Headline:

Rain clearing most by mid-morning, but returning to Argyll later.

Today:

Cloudy start with occasional rain. Turning largely dry mid-morning, with some limited brighter spells developing. However cloud thickening from northwest late afternoon, bringing rain to Argyll towards early evening. Mild temperatures but not feeling so in the brisk westerly winds. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Band of rain over Argyll crossing rest of area during evening, clearing to a showery northwest flow by midnight, these turn increasingly wintry overnight, particularly in heavier outbreaks in Argyll. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Friday:

Cold in brisk northwest winds. Wintry showers frequent and heavy at times over Argyll, with risk hail and thunderstorms, while Lanarkshire sees the best of the limited shelter. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: