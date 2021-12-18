As temperatures look set to plummet below freezing across Scotland some experts are predicting snowfall for Glasgow before Christmas Day.

Heavy snowfall is forecast for Glasgow on Christmas Eve, according to some weather experts.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecasters at online weather service, WXCharts.com, have identified 6.00pm on Christmas Eve as the precise time Glaswegians could see heavy snowfall however it is unlikely to be prolonged.

Heavy snowfall is also forecast for north west Scotland on Monday December 27 and the Scottish Highlands on Wednesday December 29.

Glasgow will become increasingly colder on Wednesday December 22 with the feels-like-temperature dropping to to as low as -4°C.

Christmas Eve will be especially cold during which time there is likely to be a widespread frost.

Strathclyde weather forecast (Saturday December 18 to Wednesday December 22):

Tonight:

It will be a dry evening and night with a few clear spells. Some patchy low cloud, fog or frost developing in places. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Sunday:

Dry with bright or sunny spells, the best of these over north Argyll. Cloudier across the Central Belt and south. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: