Weekend weather in Glasgow: Met Office forecast for next three days

It will be a cooler weekend.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:01 am

We’ve seen the temperature drop over the last few weeks, as summer turned into autumn.

That trend is set to continue over the weekend, with temperatures starting at 16 degrees on Saturday and falling to 14 on Sunday and 12 on Monday.

It will be cool over the next few days.

The good news is that it will be dry, with maybe a slight chance of rain on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Unfortunately, don’t expect bright skies.

While we might see the sun on Saturday, the Met Office is predicting that it will be overcast from Sunday onwards.

See the full Met Office forecast HERE.

