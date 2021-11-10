Some weather experts are predicting heavy snowfall near Glasgow at the end of November but others say it’s too early to say with any degree of certainty.

Weather experts are predicting significant snowfall near Glasgow at the end of November.

The first day snow is due to fall is Sunday November 21, according to online weather forecasting service WXCharts.com

Snowfall is also predicted for the next four days with Glasgow and Edinburgh due a light dusting of the white stuff on Thursday November 24, 2021.

The temperatures in and around Glasgow over the next few deeps could drop below freezing sooner than originally thought.

The experts at WXCharts predict the temperature in Glasgow could be as low as -3°C by the end of this month.

The Met Office opts for a much less definitive long term forecast however it does echo the predictions of WXCharts in that the temperature looks set to turn bitterly cold before the end of the month.

“A rather cold start to the period will likely be followed by a brief recovery in temperatures, before possible trend down later on in the month,” says the Met Office for the period of time from Monday November 15 and Wednesday November 24, 2021.

“This would bring an increasing chance of some wintry conditions, mainly over the higher ground in the north, but with a slight risk to lower levels.”

The purple section denotes where the snow is predicted to fall on Monday November 22.

The Met Office’s United Kingdom wide long-term weather forecasts for between Thursday November 25 and Thursday 9, 2021 is as follows: “Towards the end of November and into early December there are signs of an increased likelihood of north to north-westerly winds,” said the Met Office.

The Met Office continued: “This means that overall temperatures are likely to be near or slightly below average, although some milder spells cannot be ruled out.

Turning colder in Glasgow next week.

“In such patterns the most unsettled, wetter and windier conditions are often found across northern areas, while the most settled, driest and brightest conditions are predominantly across the south.

“There is a slightly higher than normal chance of some wintry conditions, especially across the north.”

Strathclyde weather forecast

Wednesday 10 November - Sunday 14 November

This Evening and Tonight:

Mainly dry with long clear spells around and south of Glasgow, but Argyll cloudier with the showers merging into a brief spell of heavier rain overnight. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Thursday:

Rather cloudy across Argyll at first with patchy rain, otherwise a mainly dry and bright morning. Cloud will increase through the afternoon with patchy rain at times, mainly light. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: