Walkers crisps shortages - what has happened and social media reactions

Walkers have revealed the reason behind the crisps shortage that has hit the United Kingdom and it could last a little while longer.

As a result of both COVID-19 and Brexit, the UK has been on the receiving end of a number of shortages ranging from fuel to milk - but now Glasgow residents will have to make-do without another everyday staple for a while longer.

Walkers have endured a number of production issues over the last couple of months which have led to a massive reduction in the number of the popular snack available on store shelves.

Warning signs go back as early as October when PepsiCo, the US food and drink conglomerate that owns Walkers, had asked retailers to stop including its products in their promotions.

But now company bosses have revealed the reason why the tasty snacks - which are purchased by nine in ten UK households - are few and far between.

What has happened?

Company higher-ups have explained that they have been forced to reduce the production of products at their Leicester factory as a result of a computer glitch following a recent IT system upgrade.

A Walkers spokesperson revealed that the botch has “disrupted the supply” of some products but ensures that they are doing all they can to get fan favourites back on store shelves.

Reports suggest that as a result of the shortages, Walkers have been prioritising the making of popular flavours such as ready salted, cheese and onion and salt and vinegar.

Supply chain issues have continued to strike the country over the calendar year and the Confederation of British Industry have revealed that supply shortages are at their worst levels since the 1970s.

Opportunistic hoarders are trying to take advantage of the shortage by selling packets of Walkers for inflated prices, with one Ebay salesperson in particular charging as much as £6.89 for a 60p bag.

When to expect Walkers to return to shelves

Shortages are expected to continue for the coming weeks, maybe leading into the Christmas holidays.