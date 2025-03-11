Long-established Sauchiehall Street independent shop to close in April

A long-established shop on Sauchiehall Street is to close its doors next month.

Welcome Home has operated from the Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for much of its 16 year existance - first opening at the location in 2010. However, the store, which sells a range of handmade wares will close in April.

The CCA has been closed since December due to funding issues and Welcome Home said that this had made it difficult to continue on. It is expected that the CCA will re-open in April - however, it appears to be too late for Welcome Home.

The Centre for Contemporary Arts has been closed since December. | Centre for Contemporary Arts

Welcome Home announced the closure on Instagram in February, saying: “Welcome Home will be closing in April. We tried many ways to keep going during the building closure, but the shop has not survived.

“There will be a closing down sale when the CCA reopens at the beginning of April, so hope to see you all then! In the meantime, you can get 25 per cent off online with the code CLOSINGDOWNSALE

“Thank you to our brilliant team, talented designers and makers, CCA, and all of our lovely customers over the years!”

Welcome Home had acted as a creative space for up and coming designers and illustrators looking to sell items. It runs an online store, which will also close in April.