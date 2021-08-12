Welcome to GlasgowWorld

Welcome to to the newest news and lifestyle site for Scotland’s biggest city.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:40 am

It has been a hectic few weeks but we have finally launched GlasgowWorld, so what can readers expect?

Glasgow World will showcase the best of Glasgow, aiming to become a one-stop-shop for both residents and visitors looking for a guide to what’s on, where to eat and drink and what issues are affecting life in Scotland’s biggest city.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

With a daily newsletter that will share the top stories, advice and happenings, the site will also offer a curated selection of news with a focus on the political decisions that will affect Glaswegians.

We will also have the most up to date football news, transfers and rumours plus the best live music, food and drink and even pet events taking place as the city reopens.

Whether you’re looking for the best restaurants, new bar openings, jobs available, are on the hunt for a new home (or a nosy around some of Glasgow’s grand properties) or keen to find out more about political issues affecting the city, we have it covered.

Please follow us on our social channels (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) to keep up to date, and thanks for joining us as we celebrate Glasgow and all it has to offer.