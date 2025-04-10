Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West end residents are fighting plans for new student accommodation for Glasgow University.

An official planning application to develop more purpose built student accommodation at Great George Lane on the site of the Lilybank Gardens car park is expected to be submitted this spring.

It comes as But concerns have been raised by locals that the proposals will eliminate a further 106 parking spaces in Hillhead making the remaining parking “inadequate” for residents, visitors and business permit holders.

And now a petition – ‘West End od Dead End? – has been put to the City Council’s planning department on behalf of both residents and businesses with support from the Hillhead Community Council challenging potential proposals

The petition also claims that proximity to public transport services and the availability of parking are crucial in making the west end an appealing destination for visitors and locals alike.

Speaking about the petition, Mel Feild, a west end resident and one of the key campaigners, said: “Nobody benefits from vacant shop fronts.

“Parking is essential to area businesses because public transport options don’t accommodate everyone.

“Why not? According to the GCC Walking & Cycling Index 2023, 78% of Glasgow residents want more funding for public transport and yet only cycle lanes are planned.

“Cycle lanes are a vital step but they cannot be the only step. Removing existing parking introduces new inequalities and customers will go where they can park.

“The ‘West End or Dead End’ petition has the support of local businesses, residents and the Hillhead Community Council. GCC may choose to ignore us but it will be at their own peril sacrificing business rates revenue as the data doesn’t lie.

“To the question of what I hope could be developed on the site – it’s Glasgow Uni’s land and has a history of subsidence so I’m really not sure what is appropriate to build on it but we’d always welcome more green space as it’s at a premium in Hillhead.”

A Glasgow University spokesman previously said: “The University is currently consulting on proposals to build 260 purpose-built student rooms on the site of the car park on Lilybank Gardens. Currently the University does not have a permanent residence on its Gilmorehill campus, and this development will ensure that the local area and economy will benefit from a vibrant new community of students.

“The proposals for Lilybank Gardens include accessible buildings and public spaces that will enhance connectivity between the student community and the wider west end, meaning both will benefit from greater engagement and integration.”