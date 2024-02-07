West Glasgow food bank struggling to keep up with increase in service users
and live on Freeview channel 276
A charity is providing breakfast and hot food in the Scotstoun area of Glasgow as residents are “struggling.”
Kingsway Community Connections managing director Lainy Bedingfield said people are facing difficulties getting enough food and being able to afford fuel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She described how third sector organisations also face a battle to meet demand.
Speaking at a meeting today, Ms Bedingfield said there is an “increase in foodbank and pantry use in the area.”
She said: “Kingsway Community Connections operates as a warm space for Garscadden and Scotstounhill offering breakfast from 8am and hot food to either eat in the centre or takeaway all day. We are seeing that offer being taken up by a lot of residents.”
Ms Bedingfield added: “Organisations are struggling. We are running beyond capacity. We are working ourselves into the ground a lot of the time. We are seeing the residents that we are serving are also struggling.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The community development centre boss told today’s Garscadden, Scotstounhill Area Partnership meeting: “There are definitely difficulties out there in relation to food, fuel and life.”
Kingsway Community Connections offers programmes to develop and empower residents by providing a range of activities including yoga, Tai Chi and drawing.
There is also a women’s group and family drop in sessions. The centre is based in Kingsway Court, Scotstoun.
Ms Bedingfield said local organisations will be fundraising by taking part in the Kiltwalk event this year including staff from Kingsway Community Connections.