Here’s what Operation Unicorn is and what happens if the Queen dies while in Scotland.

The nation is wishing Queen Elizabeth the best of health after Buckingham Palace announced she is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

However, preparations have been made for a long time if the worst should tragically happen and the Monarch dies.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation London Bridge is the name of the plan should Her Majesty die in England. However, the plan for what should happen in the event of her death in Scotland is known as Operation Unicorn.

We hope Operation Unicorn is not needed for a long time, and the 96-year-old makes a full recovery.

The Queen arrives in Glasgow for a visit in September 1964.

What is Operation Unicorn?

Should the Queen die in Scotland, Parliament would immediately be suspended to prepare for her state funeral.

Thousands of people would be expected to go to Scotland to pay their respects and mourn. Many are expected to congregate in Edinburgh at St Giles’ Cathedral, the Scottish Parliament and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, all on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The monarch would be conveyed from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire to Edinburgh on a special train, where it is understood the Queen would initially rest in state at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Her coffin would then be carried to St Giles’ Cathedral on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, where people would be able to pay their respects.

The Queen would then be transported by Royal Train from Waverley Station to London.

It is understood she is to be buried with her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, in Windsor.

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge is the primary plan for the Queen’s death, which would run in parallel with Operation Unicorn should the Monarch die in Scotland.

It sets out in detail what will happen in the 10 days between the Queen’s death and her state funeral.

What is Operation Spring Tide?

Operation Spring Tide is the plan for the Prince of Wales’ ascension to the throne, starting the day after the Queen’s death when he will be proclaimed the new kind by the Accession Council at St James’s Palace.

That evening MPs would swear allegiance to the new Monarch, followed by proclamations by the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish administrations the day after.