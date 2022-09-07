Everything you need to know about Harry Styles upcoming Edinburgh show

Former One Direction star, Harry Styles, has added 19 dates to his recording-breaking worldwide tour, including a new date for Edinburgh.

The singer brought Love On Tour to Glasgow earlier this year, performing to a sell-out crowd at the Ibrox Stadium in June.

Scottish fans who are desperate to see the star live again won’t have to wait too long, Styles will return to Scotland next year. He will play the iconic BT Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh.

Harry Styles.

The announcement comes after the huge success of Harry’s third album Harry’s House which received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

So, when can you get your hands on tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting announcement.

When is Harry Styles playing Edinburgh?

Fans will be pleased to know that Harry Styles will be playing not one, but two shows at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on 26 and 27 May 2023.

Can I still get tickets?

General sale for tickets kicked off on Friday 2 September 2022 at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation.

What are the new dates for Harry Styles Love On Tour 2023?

Harry Styles will play an additional 19 shows next year, the dates and locations will be the following:

13 May – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena

17 May – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

22 May – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena

26 May – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

1 June – Paris, France – Stade De France

5 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands –Johan Cruijff Arena

10 June – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle

13 June – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

14 June – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

20 June – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

24 June – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark

27 June – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena

2 July – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

5 July – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

8 July – Austria, Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

12 July – Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company

14 July – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool

18 July – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges

22 July – Reggio, Italy – RCF Arena

Who is the support act?

Wet Leg perform at Lytham Festival on July 8

Wet Leg will continue as the supporting act for Styles at all 19 of the additional gigs.

They are already opening for Harry at the singer’s shows in Australia and New Zealand in February and March next year, and now, fans in Europe will be able to catch them perform.

The British indie rock duo is made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. Their debut single Chaise Longue was released in 2021 and quickly reached three million streams.

The duo released their debut album in 2022 which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, ARIA Albums Chart and the Irish Albums Chart.

What will the setlist be?

An official setlist for the additional shows has not been released, however, setlist.fm has released a setlist from Love On Tour shows played by Styles.

The website confirmed that the following playlist was played at Madison Square Garden in New York on 27 August 2022:

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Daylight

Keep Driving

Matilda

Little Freak

Satellite

Cinema

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful

Late Night Talking

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Watermelon Sugar

Love of My Life

Encore:

Sing of the Times

As It Was

Kiwi