Harry Styles Love On Tour Edinburgh 2023: how to get tickets to BT Murrayfield show, pres sale and setlist
Everything you need to know about Harry Styles upcoming Edinburgh show
Former One Direction star, Harry Styles, has added 19 dates to his recording-breaking worldwide tour, including a new date for Edinburgh.
The singer brought Love On Tour to Glasgow earlier this year, performing to a sell-out crowd at the Ibrox Stadium in June.
Scottish fans who are desperate to see the star live again won’t have to wait too long, Styles will return to Scotland next year. He will play the iconic BT Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh.
The announcement comes after the huge success of Harry’s third album Harry’s House which received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.
So, when can you get your hands on tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting announcement.
When is Harry Styles playing Edinburgh?
Fans will be pleased to know that Harry Styles will be playing not one, but two shows at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on 26 and 27 May 2023.
Can I still get tickets?
General sale for tickets kicked off on Friday 2 September 2022 at 10am.
Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation.
What are the new dates for Harry Styles Love On Tour 2023?
Harry Styles will play an additional 19 shows next year, the dates and locations will be the following:
13 May – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena
17 May – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
22 May – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena
26 May – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
1 June – Paris, France – Stade De France
5 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands –Johan Cruijff Arena
10 June – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle
13 June – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
14 June – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
20 June – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
24 June – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark
27 June – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena
2 July – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
5 July – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
8 July – Austria, Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
12 July – Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company
14 July – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool
18 July – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges
22 July – Reggio, Italy – RCF Arena
Who is the support act?
Wet Leg will continue as the supporting act for Styles at all 19 of the additional gigs.
They are already opening for Harry at the singer’s shows in Australia and New Zealand in February and March next year, and now, fans in Europe will be able to catch them perform.
The British indie rock duo is made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. Their debut single Chaise Longue was released in 2021 and quickly reached three million streams.
The duo released their debut album in 2022 which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, ARIA Albums Chart and the Irish Albums Chart.
What will the setlist be?
An official setlist for the additional shows has not been released, however, setlist.fm has released a setlist from Love On Tour shows played by Styles.
The website confirmed that the following playlist was played at Madison Square Garden in New York on 27 August 2022:
- Daydreaming
- Golden
- Adore You
- Daylight
- Keep Driving
- Matilda
- Little Freak
- Satellite
- Cinema
- Treat People With Kindness
- What Makes You Beautiful
- Late Night Talking
- Music for a Sushi Restaurant
- Watermelon Sugar
- Love of My Life
Encore:
- Sing of the Times
- As It Was
- Kiwi
