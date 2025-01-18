When statues will be removed from George Square and what to expect from transformation work

By Sarah Hilley - Local Democracy Reporter, Declan McConville
Published 18th Jan 2025, 13:00 BST

Preparation work is underway and the timetable has been confirmed for George Square to be fenced off and statues removed as redevelopment begins.

Statues in Glasgow’s George Square are set to be removed from April in order for the transformation of the public space to go ahead. The civic site is due to be fenced off with hoarding in March and April – to allow work to get under way. Plans include a water feature, a raised lawn, sheltered seating and feature lighting as well as play areas for children.

The 11 statues will undergo restoration before being returned to the finished square from July 2027 while work on George Square itself is expected to be completed by August 2026.

A spokesman for the council said: “In anticipation of the start of work on the redesign of George Square, we aim to erect hoarding around the square in late March, early April with the intention of statues being removed on a temporary basis from late April, early May for maintenance and restoration.

“The redesign of George Square is based on significant public consultation and will reflect the ambition to respect the history of Glasgow’s foremost civic space while meeting the future needs of the city.

“The works will deliver high-quality stone throughout the square, informal play areas for children in sensory gardens to the east of the square, a water feature, a raised lawn platform, sheltered seating and feature lighting.”

Here’s the story behind each of the square’s statues.

Former Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel entered parliament as a Tory in 1809. As Home Secretary from 1822, he was instrumental in the reform of the criminal law and in 1829 he introduced into London the improved Police which he had established in Ireland. The decision to erect a monument to Sir Robert Peel in Glasgow was made at a public meeting in the Trades Hall. The statue was erected in June 1859.

1. Sir Robert Peel

Four times Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone was born in Liverpool and began his parliamentary career in 1832. The unveiling of the statue took place in October 1902 with the ceremony being performed by Earl of Rosebery. The statue was moved to its current location in 1923 during the construction of the Cenotaph.

2. William Ewart Gladstone

James Oswald was one of the first Glasgow MPS to the reformed parliament in 1831. The statue was unveiled in 1856 in Charing Cross, with Marochetti's statue being moved to George Square in 1875.

3. James Oswald

Dr. Thomas Graham was a brilliant experimental chemist who was born in Glasgow in 1805. He was educated at the High School of Glasgow and went on to become a student at the University of Glasgow in 1819. His statue was gifted by James (Paraffin) Young with it being designed by William Brodie and erected in George Square in in 1872.

4. Dr. Thomas Graham

