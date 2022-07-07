Here’s where you can find lateral flow tests in Glasgow.

Covid cases have been rising in recent weeks.

Sky News reported on Friday 1 July that the number of people with Covid-19 in the UK has risen 32%, with almost 2.3 million people with the virus.

Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 are reportedly behind the latest surge in cases according to the Office for National Statistics.

New data shows that Covid-19 is rising across all four nations.

While testing rules have been relaxed across Scotland since the start of April, the recent increase in cases will mean more people need access to testing once again.

So where can you buy lateral flow tests in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new rules.

How do rapid lateral flow tests work?

The test usually involves taking a sample from your throat and nose, or from your nose only, using a swab.

Once you’ve taken your test you will get a result in ten to 30 minutes depending on the type of rapid lateral flow test you’ve taken.

The test kit instructions will tell you how long you need to wait before checking your result and what to do from there.

How much do covid tests cost?

Lloyds

Lateral Flow Tests - non travel (5 pack) - £11.29

Lateral Flow Tests - non travel (1 pack) - £2.29

Lateral Flow Tests - suitable for travel (1 pack) - £12.99

Lateral Flow Tests - step ahead (1 pack) - £1.89

Superdrug

Lateral Flow Tests - non travel (5 pack) - £9.59

Lateral Flow Tests - non travel (1 pack) - £1.95

Lateral Flow Tests - suitable for travel (1 pack) - £14.99

Lateral Flow Tests - non travel (25 pack) - £47.95

Boots

Lateral Flow Tests - non travel (4 pack) - £17

Lateral Flow Tests - suitable for travel (1 pack) - £14.99

Lateral Flow Tests - non travel (2 pack) - £3.95

Boots also offers in-store COVID-19 PCR testing services for £79 which includes a certificate provided for negative results and results within 48 hours.

Can I still get covid tests for free?

Yes, you can still test for free if you are one of the following:

you have a health condition which means you’re eligible for COVID-19 treatments

you’re going into hospital

you work in the NHS or in adult social care

Tests can be ordered via the government website and once you have ordered the test they should arrive within three working days.

You can order one pack every three days if you are eligible. Each pack contains seven tests.

If you are unable to place an order online you can do so by calling 119. This helpline is free from mobiles and landlines and opens everyday from 7am to 11pm.

The helpline has a translation service. SignVideo (a free online British Sign Language interpreter service) is also available.

Where in Glasgow can I buy covid tests?

Boots Sauchiehall Street - 200 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G2 3EN

Boots Buchanan Galleries - 220 Buchanan St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G1 2GF

Boots Central Station - Central Station, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G1 3SQ

Boots Argyle Street - 1278 Argyle St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G3 8AA

Lloyds St Georges Cross - 127-135 Great Western Road, Glasgow

Superdrug - 66 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8AG

Tesco Extra - Maryhill Road, G20 9SH