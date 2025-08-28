Work on the Woodside Viaduct was originally projected to cost £35 million and last until the end of 2023.

The temporary propping up of a short section of the M8 motorway has ballooned into one of Glasgow’s biggest and most frustrating infrastructure projects. Questions over the long-term future for the M8 motorway will be raised again by confirmation that repair works and the propping up of the Woodside Viaduct section of the M8 will cost up to £156 million and last until late 2027. This is a revised end date of over a year beyond the previous estimate and would be four years beyond the initial project plan. Remedial work to fix the viaduct can not begin until the temporary propping is complete.

The cost range for the project is £126-£152 million. Last year it was announced that the eastbound carriageway would open in summer 2025, this will not now take place. Removing traffic management from the eastbound carriageway is now scheduled for Autumn 2026 with the westbound carriageway scheduled for the second half of 2027. Glasgow now faces the remarkable situation of the temporary propping up work - necessary before further investigation and repair can begin - restricting traffic on the motorway for a total of six years

Four lanes of the motorway in each direction have been narrowed to two over the 50-year-old viaduct since March 2021. Shutting the outer lanes was a safety precaution after it was found to be in a poorer than expected condition.

At the time, a spokesperson for Amey infrastructure specialists said: “Transport Scotland were fully aware from their regular inspection regimes that the viaducts required repairs and undertook testing, inspection and load assessment to allow the full scope of that work to be determined. The required repairs were found to be more immediate than originally anticipated and the decision was taken to restrict traffic on the structures to reduce loading until the installation of propping and the repairs could be completed.”

In 2023, Transport Scotland stated that the temporary propping work would cost £81.6 million and be completed by late 2024. Preparatory repair work had cost £29.6 million.

Amey, undertaking work on behalf of Transport Scotland, blame “unknown challenges at the site” for the further significant delay: “These include the strengthening of the triangular crossheads which support the viaducts at their western end and the associated propping steelwork, both of which have been more complicated than anticipated. The need to avoid loading the SPT tunnels has introduced an unusual level of complexity and has resulted in delays to propping both the Eastbound and Westbound viaducts.

“Most significantly, an existing sewer, adjacent to the SPT tunnel at the western end of the viaducts, was found to be in a different location than expected. This has slowed progress to the temporary propping in this location and, despite mitigation measures already in place, is impacting the completion of the Westbound viaduct propping.”

Transport Scotland’s Director of Major Projects, Lawrence Shackman said: “I understand the completion of these works is keenly anticipated by M8 road users and the local community, not least to lessen the impacts from its construction. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding to date and assure them that Transport Scotland continues to robustly engage with the contractor, Amey, to deliver the work as quickly and safely as possible, whilst keeping the motorway open to the 150,000 vehicles who use it daily.

“Despite facing significant challenges, the project has made substantial progress with temporary props installed at 13 pier locations out of 23. In addition, ten of the temporary props have been jacked to assist with supporting the carriageway and taking the load.

“The location of the motorway through a busy, built-up city has meant this project has always been technically complex and presented a number of challenges, notwithstanding dealing with 23 supports that all require individual propping designs to take account of the varying column heights, span lengths and widths. The project has been continuously hampered by inaccurate records of utility apparatus as well as the recent discovery of an uncharted sewer buried deep underground leading to delays and additional work.

“Amey continues to face significant challenges, and the latest information now indicates an anticipated date for full completion of the work allowing traffic management to be removed in the second half of 2027. Due to the nature of the work, they are continuing to work towards opening the Eastbound carriageway in Autumn 2026.”