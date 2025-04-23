Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A well-known Sauchiehall Street building will be transformed into a contemporary workspace as work gets underway.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Lujo Properties Limited has started to transform the former Magnet showroom into a contemporary workspace that it said will drive the continued revitalisation of Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street.

The developer will transform the site into fully-fitted suites - with a range of perks and upgrades including 24/7 access, a new entrance foyer, cycle storage and meeting and kitchen areas. The building’s exterior will also be radically transformed to compliment neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city centre property benefits from a number of local bus routes and is within walking distance of Charing Cross Railway station.

Glasgow-based family property investment and development fund Lujo Properties will carry out the redevelopment. They have an extensive track record in transforming and revitalising iconic buildings across Scotland.

Alastair Dickie of Lujo Properties said: “Following planning permission, we’ve moved quickly to transform and revitalise this former retail showroom on one of Glasgow’s main shopping thoroughfares. MAGWRX is a brilliant opportunity for progressive and entrepreneurial businesses to secure their place in the best new workspace being delivered in Glasgow City Centre.

“Sauchiehall Street is an increasingly vibrant and interesting part of Glasgow City Centre, with high footfall and a real buzz driven by the world-renowned Glasgow School of Art, as well as the multitude of international restaurants, stores and bars on the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public realm is being significantly improved and there is a sense of real positive evolution here, which will be underpinned by MAGWRX, which will breathe new life into this empty building and bring new investment and business back to this awakening part of the city.“

Andy Cunningham, founder of letting agent MC2, added: “Post-COVID, we have witnessed a dramatic change in the way occupiers now use workspaces. With an increase in hybrid work patterns, workplaces need to be flexible and adaptive, providing modular spaces that can be quickly transformed based on daily requirements; and collaboration technology that connects remote and in-person workers; sustainable design, wellness zones and smart building technology.

“In designing MAGWRX, we have tried to incorporate this sort of fresh thinking into the entire design process and are confident that occupiers will be drawn to the building’s dynamic workspaces, as well as being able to collaborate and socialise with like-minded businesses.”

Jean Camplisson, director at C2: Concepts, said: “Our design team has really enjoyed this project and the focus on sustainable materials has added greatly to the development, which contains great new working offices at an up-and-coming city location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C2: Concepts has been appointed as the development’s interior designer, Savills as the property manager and MC2 as letting agents for the new workspace at MAGWRX.

The building is due for completion by the end of 2025.