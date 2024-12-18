Work has begun on £12.6m upgrade the Annexe of the University of Glasgow Library

University of Glasgow

Work has begun on a £12.6m investment project to upgrade the Annexe of the University of Glasgow Library, being designed and built by Robertson Construction Central West.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally constructed in the 1980s, work to the nine-storey building will see the refurbishment of both the exterior and interior of the Library Annexe as part of the University’s wider modernisation programme.

The Annexe exterior will be fully renewed, with roof coverings and wall cladding replaced with modern materials that increase energy efficiency and meet current technical standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrade will include the installation of new double-glazed windows with enhanced insulation properties.

University of Glasgow

Inside the building, the work will make the Library Annexe a more comfortable place for students and staff, with improvements to the ventilation, heating and cooling systems as well as increasing the amount of natural light.

In keeping with modern study methods, students will also have more access to power outlets across the building.

Works are programmed outwith peak usage times to minimise disruption to users with soundproof barriers installed in certain areas to limit noise impact as the library will remain operational throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertson was appointed to the initial University of Glasgow construction framework agreement in 2016 and has delivered refurbishments to both the James Watt Building and the Grade A listed Joseph Black Building. In May of this year, Robertson was reappointed to the framework for a third time.

Andy McLinden, Regional Managing Director, Robertson Construction Central West, said: "This project represents a significant step in our ongoing partnership with the University of Glasgow. It involves the integration of advanced building technologies to enhance energy performance and user comfort.

“The modernisation of the Library Annexe will address both the practical needs of the students and staff who rely on the space while ensuring the building is future-proofed for years to come.”

Susan Ashworth, Executive Director of Information Services, University of Glasgow, said: “This is an exciting project which will make a substantial difference to the look and feel of the Library Annexe, both inside and out, improving the comfort and performance of the building for all staff and students using the facility.”