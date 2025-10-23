The Glasgow Subway is undergoing its first full-scale upgrade in more than 30 years

Glasgow Subway is getting set to introduce a major change to its ticketing system and platforms.

Contactless tap on, tap off payments are going to be introduced to the Glasgow Subway once all ticket gates have been upgraded to accept card payments meaning that passengers will no longer have to queue to buy a ticket.

As well as this major change, work is now well underway to install platform screen doors on the subway with base plates having been installed at some stations.. PSDs will be ‘half height’ to preserve as much space and openness within the stations as possible while still maintaining passenger safety and security. Once key milestones have been reached, and all testing of the system is complete, the subway will look to introduce Unattended Train Operation (UTO) or ‘driverless’ trains to the system.

An SPT spokesperson said: “Subway is getting ready for contactless. Our ticket gates are getting ready to accept contactless payments. It will be in operation as soon as all ticket gates on the Subway system have been updated and all contactless testing has been complete. Passengers will be able to use a credit / debit card to pay at the gate without having to queue at the ticket office or at the ticket machines.

“Paper tickets and SmartCards will still be available, contactless will just be an additional way to pay.

“More information will be available on the SPT website and on our social channels as the project progresses.”