Works begin on refurbishment of 140-year-old Glasgow City Centre rail bridge

Network Rail has begun work to repair, refurbish, and repaint a 140-year-old railway bridge over Eglinton Street (A77) near Glasgow Central station.

Services won’t be affected, but traffic management will be in place to allow engineers to deliver the work safely. Lane closures will move from west to east throughout the 11-week programme.

Engineers will replace rivets, repair steelwork, and repaint the structure, with work due to be completed by April 2025. It’s the next phase in a wider £1.5 million investment in railway bridges near Glasgow Central station.

Christina Thomson, scheme project manager, Network Rail, said: “Our project at Eglinton Street is part of Network Rail’s wider bridge improvement programme, extending the structure’s life by at least 20-years.“We know Eglinton Street is a key route from the southside of Glasgow into the city centre and we’ll have traffic management in place to allow our team to safely deliver the work whilst keeping traffic moving.

“We’re grateful to the community and road users for their patience over the next 11 weeks. The work is part of a wide-ranging bridge modernisation programme aimed at protecting and improving Scotland’s Railway, with nearly £2 billion being invested to increase reliability and improve performance over the next five years.”

The rail bridge in Glasgow City Centre is set for refurbishment works | Network Rail

Members of the public with questions about this work can contact Network Rail’s 24-hour national helpline on 03457 11 41 41. For the latest information and progress updates, follow Network Rail Scotland on X/Twitter: @NetworkRailSCOT