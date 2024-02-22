Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's just over a week until the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 comes to Glasgow - take a look below as we explain everything you need to know about the international event coming to Glasgow.

What is the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024?

The World Athletics Indoor Championships is held every two years and provides three action-packed days of intense competition, in an intimate arena where fans can witness the raw athleticism and talent of many of the world’s best athletes at close range.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be six sessions of action-packed sport over three days of intense competition in the intimate setting of the arena in Glasgow, with many of the best athletes in the world competing for prestigious World Indoor titles. Over 650 competitors from more than 130 countries are expected to take part, competing in 26 events - 13 for men and 13 for women.

When is the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024?

The World Athletics Indoor Championships will run for three days in Glasgow from March 1 to March 3.

What is the timetable of events for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024?

You can find the full timetable of events at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 by clicking here.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships will run in Glasgow from March 1 to March 3.

Where will the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 be held in Glasgow?

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 will be held in the Glasgow Emirates Arena.

Has Glasgow City Council / Glasgow Life built anything new for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow Life have confirmed that a brand-new track surface will await the world’s best athletes when they compete for world championship titles at the Glasgow Arena next month.

Glasgow Life has overseen the build, working with specialist suppliers DYNAMIK and Mondo, as the arena is upgraded 12 years after its original construction for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

As part of the city’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, a new LED lighting system has also been installed at the venue, reducing energy consumption. It will provide better operational conditions for broadcast and support wider legacy uses of the space.

Why is the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 so important?

This will be the first time a World Athletics Indoor Championships has been held in Scotland. The World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow '24 promises to deliver even more spectacular performances as over 650 athletes from 130 countries compete for gold next month (1-3 March), with just a few seats left following the final release of tickets for the event last week.

Why is the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 being held in Glasgow?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow has a proven track record of hosting major sporting events and 10 years on from the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow Life hopes this event will continue the sporting legacy as three days of world class action arrives in the city from 1-3 March 2024.

Can a member of the public attend / buy tickets to the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024?