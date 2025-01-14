Glasgow to welcome World Gaelic Week with programme of events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow will welcome the Gaelic speaking world for a week long programme of events.

World Gaelic Week will bring has bring its most diverse, ambitious and largest programme to date to Glasgow, welcoming speakers, learners and enthusiasts from across Scotland and beyond.

The fourth edition of the nationwide language initiative will take place from Monday, 24 February – Sunday, 2 March 2025 celebrating the theme, Ceanglaichean gun Chrìch (pronounced kyeh-leech-un gun chreech), which signifies Building Connections in English.

Joy Dunlop, Director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig, said: “There’s a number of activities planned for Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2025 across Glasgow which will have far-reaching positive impacts. This year’s funded programme demonstrates the power Gaelic has in building bonds, enriching lives and enhancing community cohesion.

“Seachdain na Gàidhlig continues to grow year on year and provides an important platform for Gaelic cultural exchange. We are very grateful to Bòrd na Gàidhlig for their support to make the initiative possible and would encourage anyone in and around Glasgow with a love of or interest in Gaelic to stage their own event and get involved.”

More than 60 groups across Scotland and beyond, have been awarded funding through the initiative’s Small Grants Fund, supported by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, to stage events and activities championing the Gaelic language next month.

A record number of people applied for funding to be part of the celebrations in 2025, with over 100 applications received. This was a 44% increase in submissions from 2024, as the appetite for and appreciation of the indigenous language continues to grow.

A wide range of events are set to take place, all united by the common bond that demonstrates the linguistic, cultural and human connections that language forges, with a range of programme highlights in Glasgow.

Organised by Scottish traditional culture and music organisation Hands Up For Trad, with support from Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Seachdain na Gàidhlig was inspired by the success of other minority language initiatives such as Seachtain na Gaeilge in Ireland and Mìos nan Gàidheal in Nova Scotia.

The week-long celebration gives Scottish Gaelic speakers, learners and supporters the opportunity to celebrate the language at home and internationally and drives national recognition and awareness.

For a full list of events running throughout the week and information on how to get involved, visit: www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot.