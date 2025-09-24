Scotland’s Gaelic users are being urged to ‘use it or lose it’ (Cleachd i no caill i) ahead of a week of events celebrating the language.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seachdain na Gàidhlig (World Gaelic Week) will return for its fifth edition between 23 February and 1 March 2026, under the banner Use It or Lose It (Cleachd i no caill i) – and organisers are encouraging people across Glasgow, Scotland and the global diaspora to get behind the rallying cry.

2026’s events will mark a milestone for World Gaelic Week, as it celebrates five years of highlighting Gaelic globally - and individuals, groups and organisations can now apply for grants of up to £500 from the Bòrd na Gàidhlig backed Smalls Grant Fund. It is open to speakers, learners and enthusiasts alike, with singing workshops, ceilidhs and cake decorating lessons among the previously supported events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a year on year increase in applications for funds to Seachdain na Gàidhlig.

This resulted in the most diverse, ambitious and largest programme yet in 2025. Glasgow residents and organisations have until midnight on Friday 31st October 2025 to apply for funding for 2026 at seachdainnagaidhlig.scot.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig has seen a year on year increase in applications to the fund. | Supplied

The 2026 theme Use It or Lose It (Cleachd i, no caill i) carries particular poignancy, highlighting the critical importance of actively engaging with Gaelic to ensure its preservation and growth.

Joy Dunlop, Director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig, said: “Five years into Seachdain na Gàidhlig and we can see that the appetite for and appreciation of Gaelic continues to grow, particularly in urban areas. Our mission is to foster and grow that energy and excitement. We want to encourage people of all backgrounds to connect with the language, whether they are fluent speakers or completely new to Gaelic. Our Small Grants Fund is the perfect opportunity to be able to get involved and play your part in making the week a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Languages are living entities, and they thrive through use – in fact, studies show that continued use and enthusiasm are central to maintaining language skills and proficiency. When we stop engaging with a language, we risk losing not only its words and expressions, but the culture, traditions and history embedded within it. Gaelic is such a treasure, and it’s vital that we continue to speak, share and celebrate it; ensuring it remains a vibrant part of our lives and communities. Whether you’ve never said a Gaelic word or it’s been a while since you connected with the language, our message is simple: start now!”

Ealasaid MacDonald, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: “Bòrd na Gàidhlig are delighted to be supporting the Small Grants Fund again this year as it supports events and activities across the country, showcasing the strength and breadth of Gaelic language, culture and heritage.”

Supported by Bòrd na Gàidhlig and spearheaded by the Scottish traditional culture and music organisation Hands Up For Trad, Seachdain na Gàidhlig draws inspiration from other minority language movements such as Seachtain na Gaeilge in Ireland and Mìos nan Gàidheal in Nova Scotia.

The week-long initiative was the first official nationwide language week of its kind in Scotland, providing a platform for Scottish Gaelic speakers, learners, and advocates to honor and promote the language locally and globally, fostering greater national awareness and recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 170 events were staged in Scotland and worldwide for the 2025 iteration, generating participation and attendances of 40,000, while participation in the schools programme reached 16,700 – a 32% increase on the previous year. People celebrated World Gaelic Week in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, England, New Zealand, Northern Ireland and the USA.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig also encompasses the hugely popular Say a Gaelic Phrase Day which engages thousands online each year and will be back on Thursday 26th February 2026.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2026 will take place from 23rd February - 1st March 2026. For more information or to apply for funding, please visit seachdainnagaidhlig.scot.