World Irish Dancing Championships comes to Glasgow in 8 pictures

Thousands of dancers arrived in Glasgow yesterday as the 2024 World Irish Dancing Championships began in Glasgow.

The World Irish Dancing Championships sees thousands of Irish dancers perform at the SEC in Glasgow over the week, from Sunday March 24 through to March 31.

The annual event is the highest level of competition within An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG, The Irish Dancing Commission), and will see more than 2,500 Irish dancers compete, traveling from places as far away as Australia, Argentina, and Taiwan.

CLRG estimates that close to 10,000 attendees - including dancers, teachers, families, and spectators - will travel through to Glasgow for the event over the course of the week-long exhibition.

CLRG says that Irish dancers from Under 10 through to senior level will "showcase their talent" in solo, team, and céilí competitions throughout the event.

Glasgow has the distinction of being the first city outside of Ireland to host the World Irish Dancing Championships; it has hosted in 2002, 2007, 2010, 2016, 2018, and now the 2024 event.

Take a look through pictures from the World Irish Dancing Championships opening night in Glasgow, Sunday March 24.

1 . World Irish Dancing Championships Glasgow A young dance sets the stage with a performance at the World Irish Dancing Championships here in Glasgow.

2 . World Irish Dancing Championships Glasgow A group of young Irish dancers at the World Irish Dancing Championships

3 . World Irish Dancing Championships Glasgow An irish dancer shows off with a high kick at the World Irish Dancing Championships Glasgow

4 . World Irish Dancing Championships Glasgow An Irish dancer getting her hair prepared ahead of the opening night at the World Irish Dancing Championships Glasgow