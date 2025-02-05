Dear Greggs: Thank you for the Sausage Rolls, but Glasgow's got enough

Glasgow has a Greggs problem - and its time to address it

Greggs - we want to thank you for everything you’ve done for the city. Pastries, pies, cakes, the lot. Though we have to ask, do we really need another Greggs?

The Glaswegian diet is internationally renowned for being pretty awful - we’re the birthplace of the munchie box after all - pizza crunches, kebabs, and of course, greasy pastries, make up the daily diet of countless Glaswegians.

Glasgow has over 50 Greggs in the city boundaries - more than the entire city of London (around 42), despite having less than 10% of the British capital’s population.

There’s over 2,500 shops in Greggs, they’re expanding so quickly that they’ve got the shopfitting down to a fine art - they can get a new Greggs up within two weeks.

What really spurred these thoughts for me was the opening of two new Greggs on Sauchiehall Street. Now we have 2 of the bakery chains on the bottom and top of the street.

You could stop in for a coffee at the bottom and a cake at the end in less than a 10 minute walk. Why you would want to do that I’ll never know, but you could.

Of course you could argue about obesity rates, health issues, increased mortality and more which these readily accessible fast food options cost the average Glaswegian - but who really cares? Folk can eat whatever they want and we can’t stop them, no matter how much the Scottish Government or city council want to invest in education around diet and health.

Why would we ever need this many Greggs? There are nearly a dozen of the shops within a mile radius of Glasgow Central Station. It’s getting silly now.

Of course this isn’t a problem exclusive to Greggs, how many Sainsbury’s and Tesco shops can you find so close together?

You’d think that they’d be diluting their profits by opening so many of the same shops on the same streets but I guess not.

Obviously in the city centre they’re all competing for the heavy foot traffic trade and office lunch brigades, but it’s getting ridiculous now.

What we’d like to see is a bit more diversity on the high street really, not every baker needs to be a Greggs, not every shop has to be a Tescos or a Sainburies.

The likes of Greggs have killed out Glasgow’s independent bakers, no one else has a chance to compete compared to the volume of baked goods they can produce.

Bradford’s the Bakers on Sauchiehall Street was a Glaswegian institution until it was forced to shut in 2013.

With that all being said, this is just the era we live in. Huge massive conglomerates killing off independent businesses has been happening for decades now, we’re just entering the final throes of it.

Soon we’ll have Greggs on every corner, sausage rolls for breakfast and steak bakes for dinner. Personally I can’t wait.

With more pressure than ever placed on independent businesses, now more than ever Glasgow businesses need your support.

The typical Greggs unit, flung up so rapidly you wouldn’t even know it wasn’t there in the first place

If you’re in the city centre and fancy a pastry, a cake or a roll instead of a Greggs why not try out McDonald’s Bakers, Henry Healy or Bayne’s. Of course McDonald’s bakers and Bayne’s are franchises as well, but at least their independent, and not as overwhelming a presence in the city as the ubiquitous Greggs.